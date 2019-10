Gaudi Two-Tone Hooded Coat GET IT!

Winter is just around the corner so the temperature is going to start to drop to truly unwelcoming levels. Which means it is time to get a jacket that can handle those declining temps. This one can do that job well with the polyester it is made with and the nylon it is lined with. Doesn’t hurt that it looks good too.

Get It: Pick up the Gaudi Two-Tone Hooded Coat ($100; was $250) at Century 21