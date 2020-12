Classic Hi-Lo Pocket Tee GET IT!

If you lean more towards a pocket tee design, then Tomorrows Laundry has you covered with this soft spun cotton tee shirt that is perfect for any night spent at home.

Get It: Pick up the Classic Hi-Lo Pocket Tee ($60) at Tomorrows Laundry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!