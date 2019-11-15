Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holidays are getting closer and closer. Everywhere you look, the sales better than the week before. All this is leading up to Black Friday, where most stores are going to have the best sales they’ve had all year.

Except, that is, for REI. REI is one of the best spots online to pick up clothes and accessories for those that love to go out hiking and camping. But REI doesn’t play the same holiday game all the other outlets do.

So if REI doesn’t do the Black Friday game, when’s their big sale event? Well, lucky for you it starts right now and is going to run to November 25th. So there’s no rush trying to get everything in one day. Although you are probably going to want to do as much shopping as you can since these deals are so good that these items are going to be flying off the rack with a speed unseen before.

Looking for some new clothes for the outdoor vacations you like to take? REI is the spot and this sale event is the one to take advantage of. Check out some of the best choices available during the sale below.

Take a look at the entirety of the sale at REI here.

