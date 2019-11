Columbia Flare Gun Stretch Hoodie GET IT!

You gotta layer up nowadays, and this is a great item to add to your layering choices. Throw it on underneath a jacket and above your shirts to stay nice and warm. It’s comfy too, so it wears well anywhere.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Flare Gun Stretch Hoodie ($49; was $69) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!