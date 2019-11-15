Style

Stock Up With the Annual Gear Up, Get Up Sale at REI

Oboz Sawtooth II Low Hiking Shoes
5
REI 5 / 5

Oboz Sawtooth II Low Hiking Shoes

GET IT!

These shoes are pretty much a priority for anyone that goes out camping/hiking. If you don’t protect your feet properly, it can be a horrible experience. Enjoy every step of the way with these amazing hiking shoes that will look good while they do so.

Get It: Pick up the Oboz Sawtooth II Low Hiking Shoes ($82; was $110) at REI

