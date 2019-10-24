Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Selvedge jeans are all the rage these days, because selvedge usually translates to rugged, high-quality denim that looks great and lasts. The only complaint with selvedge jeans is that they’re often scratchy and unyielding. Some brands have tried to make selvedge jeans more crowd-pleasing by adding a touch of stretch—another popular trend— to the denim. The attempt has never been very successful. Until now.

Leave it to Todd Snyder. The venerable menswear brand blended a touch of stretch into its Japanese selvedge denim, and the result is a jean that looks great and feels comfortable. All the while retaining its superior selvedge quality and characteristics.

The Todd Snyder Japanese Stretch Selvedge Jean is available in slim or straight fits, and in black, white, dark indigo (shown), and faded vintage indigo washes. They can be all yours at Todd Snyder for just $198.

That’s no small change—we get it. You can count us among those who think $198 is a lot of money for a single pair of jeans. But consider two things: A) Selvedge denim lasts much longer than traditional denim, and B) They’re made by Todd Snyder. Taking into account TS’s notoriously perfect fit and finish, along with the high quality of Japanese stretch selvedge denim, and you’re talking about a perfect pair of jeans that should last a dozen years, if not more.

We’d pay a couple hundred bucks for the perfect jeans. And you should, too.

What Is “Selvedge” Denim, Anyway?

Selvedge refers to the narrow, tightly woven band on the edges of denim fabric. A selvedge (or “self-edge”) prevents the denim from unravelling and shows a clean, finished look. Why is so sought-after? Denim with a selvedge is usually a higher-quality denim than typical denim. Selvedge denim is made out of denim woven on an old-style shuttle loom, with a continuous weft. This process retains the irregularities and rough-hewn nature of true denim. Modern weaving machines use larger swaths of less-costly denim, cutting the weft yarn on every pick and resulting in a fringed end.

That, friends, is why cheap jeans fall apart.

Today, selvedge denim is valued for its quality, irregularities, and character, and is typically more expensive than regular denim. And these Todd Snyder Stretch Selvedge Jeans are a perfect example of modern technology blending seamlessly with vintage production techniques. They’ll last for years, and will only get better with age. That’s why they’re worth the money.

Cut from premium 13.5oz. Japanese stretch selvedge fabric, they’re rinsed for an authentic wash and a lived-in feel from the first wear. Softer than most denim jeans, they have a button fly and classic 5-pocket styling. Here are a few of our favorites.

Slim Fit Japanese Stretch Selvedge Jeans in Indigo Rinse

This Indigo rinse is perfect for the guy who digs the look—but not the feel—of crisp jeans. They look great with a button-down and a sport coat or suit jacket, but they’re perfect with a t-shirt, too.

Get It: Pick up the Slim Fit Japanese Stretch Selvedge Jeans in Indigo Rinse ($198) at Todd Snyder

Slim Fit Destroyed Stretch Selvedge Jeans in White

Instead of obsessing about keeping your white jeans pristine (it’s impossible!), opt for a distressed pair that will keep getting better with time. These are made from Japanese selvedge denim that’s rinsed, baked, ripped, and repaired for a well-loved look from the very first wear.

Get It: Pick up Slim Fit Destroyed Stretch Selvedge Jeans in White ($198) at Todd Snyder

Straight Fit Japanese Selvedge Jeans in Medium Indigo

Cut straight with a 15-inch leg opening, this pair has a medium wash for an authentic vintage look and feel without heavy wear and tear. These already worn-in jeans feature signature three-color topstitching, handmade herringbone pocketing, a branded inner pocket, and an embossed suede back patch.

Get It: Pick up Straight Fit Japanese Stretch Selvedge Jeans in Medium Indigo ($198) at Todd Snyder

