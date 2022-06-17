Stride Across the Beach With Ease in These Huckberry x Chaco Sandals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you go out this summer, you need to be ready for the time in the sun. You don’t wanna go to the beach in boots or anything like that. No, you want to be as comfortable as possible. And when you head to the beach, you’re going to want the Chaco Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 “Tarpon” Sandals in your life.

It should be no surprise for you guys that something like the Chaco Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 “Tarpon” Sandals can be found at Huckberry. Anything you need for outdoor adventures can be found in this store. Stylish and comfortable clothing that will make your life so much more enjoyable.

For one, these Chaco Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 “Tarpon” Sandals are super comfortable. They got a polyester webbing outer shell, so they won’t feel too tight on your feet. And then the sole is made from polyurethane and rubber, so your feet are properly supported in a super relaxing way.

More importantly, is that these are incredibly durable. They are made to be worn in the water and worn on the beach, so you can comfortably enjoy your time out and about in these amazing pieces of footwear without any worries about the safety of your feet or of them. They are something else.

Having tried these Chaco Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 “Tarpon” Sandals out ourselves, we gotta say you guys would benefit greatly from them. The comfort and support of these when you’re out and about for the summer. Pick up a pair of these now to insure you enjoy the rest of your summer.

Get It: Pick up the Chaco Huckberry x Chaco Z/1 “Tarpon” Sandals ($110) at Huckberry

