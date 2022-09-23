Style and Profile This Fall With This Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like relaxing on a chilly autumn night bundled up in a cozy sweater. We gotta stay warm these coming months and we wanna do it looking pretty damn good too. And you can get the perfect mix of comfort and style for your Fall wardrobe when you pick up the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater from Quince.

Quince is one of our go-to spots. The selection of clothing in the store is out of control good. Everything looks great, everything feels great, and everything is priced like the store is going out of business. We got a nice selection of options from Quince in our closet, and the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is one of our favorites.

As the name would imply, the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is made from, you got it, 100% Grade-A Mongolian Cashmere. That’s one of the softest and lush fabrics you could wear. It’s like being swaddled in a cloud. You won’t be anything but relaxed when you got this bad boy on.

The look of this sweater can’t be ignored either. While those materials help to make the whole experience comfortable, it also gives each of the colorways (of which there are 8) pop when you’re wearing them. When you throw them on with any outfit you got in your Fall selection, you will look like you spent a lot more than you did.

When you throw on this Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, you will be mightily impressed with the work put forth by Quince. It’s just the perfect sweater for any guy to have in their wardrobe. So pick up one (or a few if you’re feeling saucy) right now to get that wardrobe of yours ready for the Fall.

Get It: Pick up the Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater ($60; was $130) at Quince

