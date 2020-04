Cole Haan GET IT!

OriginalGrand Lux Wingtip

Built from supple leather and a rubber sole, a GRANDFØAM footbed ensures cushioned comfort in a stylish wingtip/sneaker.

Get It: Save $66 on the Cole Haan OriginalGrand Lux ($154; was $220) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!