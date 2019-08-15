Great style shouldn’t come at the cost of sacrificing your ethical and sustainable values. The global clothing and footwear industries account for about 8 percent of the world´s greenhouse gas emissions, according to a 2018 study from Quantis, a group that studies sustainability. Of course, you don’t want to contribute to that number by buying a closet filled with short-lived, eco-depleting, fast fashion. On the other hand, that stained T-shirt and crusty flip-flops from summers past aren’t doing you any favors.

Thankfully, updating your closet and maintaining your consciousness is as easy as supporting companies that do good. These seven sustainable brands with out-of-the-box social, environmental, and ethical responsibility initiatives can elevate your style.