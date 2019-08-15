JCRT Get More Info

Clothes headed to a landfill aren’t the only kind of waste that comes from fabric production. Aside from scraps of fabric left behind on the factory floor, the process requires significant amounts of energy and water. Not so with JCRT, makers of hand-crafted, limited-edition plaid shirts. The brand partners with Resonance’s Factory, which handles everything in its Dominican Republic space, rather than the usual method of sending pieces across the globe for completion. In addition to cutting back on environmentally unfriendly transportation, the factory’s advanced and very precise printing technology uses about two-thirds less material per garment, limiting damaging dye and water usage. Order online and your piece, like this cotton twill shirt, will be made on demand and shipped directly to you.

[$95, The Wrinkle In Time Short Sleeve Shirt; jc-rt.com]