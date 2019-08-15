OluKai Get More Info

Summer footwear can seem like an afterthought if you’re used to wearing a pair of forgettable flip-flops. But when you slide on a pair of OluKai slip-ons or sandals, not only will your feet get the support they need on the boat or beach, but your purchase will actually contribute toward the brand’s impressive social-responsibility mission. The California-based casual footwear brand inspired by Hawaii is a Certified B Corporation, which means it balances profitability with purpose and meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance and transparency. It even has its own Ama OluKai Foundation. Their foundation funds nine organizations with aims of restoring traditional Hawaiian culture and encouraging new growth with nonprofits for everything from at-risk youth, local arts organizations, traditional Polynesian sailing, and the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association. This classic ʻOhana sandal pictured has custom artwork laser-etched on the footbed by Hawaiʻi artist Matthew Tapia.

[‘Ohana Pow! Wow! sandal, $75; olukai.com]