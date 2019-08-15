Outerknown Get More Info

Plastic bottles and single-use packaging aren’t the only things hurting the environment. Tiny fibers from synthetic fabrics, like polyester swim trunks, enter our waterways each time they’re washed or worn in water—eventually to be consumed by sea life and later ingested by you. Outerknown, founded by pro surfer Kelly Slater (already known for making clothing from recycled fishing nets), has a new line of Australian merino wool trunks called Woolaroo that leave no trace. Before you imagine a thick, soggy sweater soaking up water, know that they’re woven with special technology to make them quick-drying, water-wicking, odor-resistant, and fully biodegradable. Bonus: They’re as easy on the eyes as they are on the environment.

[$125, Woolaroo Trunks; outerknown.com]