The OG of sustainability and responsibility isn’t one to rest on its proverbial laurels. When it’s not suing the government to protect national parks, the Certified B Corp—which donated its $10 million tax refund to environmental groups this year—is consistently challenging the norm, protecting the environment, and creating innovative products. Their new Hot Weather Naturals Hemp Blends collection is the latest example. The Fair Trade Certified pieces are made with organic cotton, Tencel, and hemp (commercial hemp growing has been federally prohibited for almost 50 years in the U.S.). The result? A light, breathable, durable collection of shirts and shorts. The Trail Harbor Polo will keep you feeling dry and looking cool.

[$69, Trail Harbor Polo; patagonia.com]