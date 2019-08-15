SOLO Eyewear Get More Info

You’ll feel better sliding on these stylish sunnies that not only protect your eyes but also help restore vision to those in need: SOLO Eyewear donates 10 percent of its profits. The San Diego-based brand has helped more than 15,000 people in 32 countries see better by funding eye exams, eyeglasses, and cataract surgeries. The sunglasses are also eco-friendly, made from repurposed bamboo and recycled plastic, which has saved hundreds of pounds of new plastic from being produced each year. Even the sunglass cases and cords are thoughtful: They’re made by a group of female artisans in Panajachel, Guatemala. If that’s not enough, the startup also repurposes packing materials and defective sunglasses for parts.

[$89, Guyana; soloeyewear.com]