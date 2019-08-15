Tact & Stone Get More Info

The amount of water it takes to create a single cotton T-shirt is pretty shocking—around 650–700 gallons. If you’re a number-driven kind of guy, you’ll appreciate Tact & Stone, an LA-based brand that launched in February 2019. They aim for all-around sustainability, with a modern collection that’s not only stylish but transparent (they share the names of the ethical factories they work with); low-impact (they use organic, recycled, and upcycled materials); and forward-thinking (they engineer garments for a second and third life). A Tact & Stone upcycled pocket T-shirt saves 538 gallons of water, and their French terry hoodie saves a whopping 1,197 gallons. And similar to the circular economy concept used by Taylor Stitch, Patagonia, REI, and The North Face, once you’re done with a Tact & Stone piece, send it back for upcycling and you’ll get a discount on your next purchase.

[$95, Palm French Terry Hoodie; tactandstone.com]