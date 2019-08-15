United By Blue Get More Info

More than one million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every minute, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. And every year around the world, 5 trillion single-use plastic bags are used. In addition to using organic and recycled fabrics, United By Blue takes their commitment to the environment further by organizing cleanups aimed at plastic pollution. Last year, it hosted 45 trash removal events in 21 states, removing more than 500,000 pounds of trash. But that’s just the tip of the pile. The Philadelphia-based company cleans up a pound of trash for every product sold—and currently it’s at 1,756,888 pounds. They don’t sacrifice style for substance, and these chambray shorts made from organic cotton and a blend of new and recycled hemp are proof.

[$62, Selby Short; unitedbyblue.com]