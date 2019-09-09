Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Need a new pair of shoes for fall? Now is the time to pick up a brand new pair.

Macy’s has dozens of styles marked 65 to 75 percent off the original price. From sneakers and boots to loafers, dress shoes and more, there are plenty of styles on sale. Our favorite find is the Alfani Men’s James Suede Driver.

With these suede drivers, high-quality comfort can be found in a highly fashionable package.

These slip-ons are made with plush suede and have a stylish (and comfortable) mocassin toe. They’re designed to hug and conform to the foot, and even come in wide widths to accommodate those with wider feet.

The best part is, of course, the jaw-dropping price. These are discounted 70 percent off (!!) from the original price. Originally retailing for $80, these are now a truly shocking $24. Whether you’re looking to swap an existing pair of wear-everywhere shoes, or you need a new pair for the new season, these are a great option. Hurry—the price won’t last, and stock is dwindling fast.

Get It: Pick up the Alfani Men’s James Suede Driver with Bit in black or blue ($24; was $80) at Macy’s.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.