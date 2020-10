Kenneth Cole Unlisted Slim-Fit Medium Gray Stripe Suit GET IT!

Get yourself a brand new suit from Kenneth Cole for under $70 bucks. That is a discount of over 85%. For a suit that fits this well and looks this good, you will have a hard time beating a sale like this.

Get It: Pick up the Kenneth Cole Unlisted Slim-Fit Medium Gray Stripe Suit ($63 with discount code FRIEND; was $300) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!