Summer Sale! Get 50% Off Select Styles at SAXX!

DropTemp Cooling Mesh Boxer Briefs GET IT!

If you really want to stay cool this summer, these DropTemp boxer briefs are sure to do the job. Made with an advanced evaporative cooling fabric, you will sweat in the heat but it won’t last. The sweat will evaporate in a flash, leaving you feeling like you’re living life in a breeze. All of which is done with a supportive mobile, comfortable, and stylish pair of undies. Can’t go wrong there.

Get It: Pick up the DropTemp Cooling Mesh Boxer Briefs ($19; was $38) at SAXX

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!