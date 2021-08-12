On the streets of New York, the number of fashion icons you encounter is absolutely striking. People whose personal sense of style draws attention and, better yet, admiration. Artist David Scales is one of those icons. The Harlem native was kind enough to stop and talk to us about what he’s wearing, what moves him, and his ultimate summer fashion.

Name: David Scales

Occupation: Artist; @takeyourvitaminsart

Hometown: Harlem

Fashion Inspiration: Doesn’t have a favorite brand; likes to mix options and really into the rock scene

Last Purchase: Rock band T-shirt

Watching: Invincible

Reading: A collection of Greek plays by Aristophanes

Summer plans: Traveling to Amsterdam to paint

Get the look:

Shades: Illesteva

Launched in 2010, Illesteva’s frames are designed in New York City and handmade by small family-owned factories in Italy and France.

T-shirt: The Lords of the New Church

Formed in the late 1980s, The Lords of the New Church was a supergroup formed by musicians from 1970s punk bands. The line-up included Stiv Bators from the Dead Boys and Brian James from the Damned.

Jacket: Custom DSquared2

Dean and Dan Caten, twin brothers from Toronto, started at Parsons School of Design in 1984. In 1995, they presented their first DSquared2 collection in Italy. Their brand’s motto is “Born in Canada, Made in Italy”.

Belt: Vintage

Watch: Swatch

Introduced in 1983 to help recapture market share lost by Swiss manufacturers to watch companies such as Citizen and Seiko, Swatch has come in a multitude of styles. Simple, yet stylish, the Swatch can be an accessory to fashion, much like a tie or belt.

Trousers: ESNYC

ESNYC AKA Electric Sunshine is a New York City-based screen-printed clothing brand located at 209 Mott Street.

Boots: Doc Martens

Dr. Martens were the result of a third-generation family shoe business in England licensing an air-cushioned sole developed by a former German soldier. The distinctive “Airwair” yellow-stitched boots look very similar to when they were first made on April 1, 1960.

