Support the Front Line: Front-line Workers Get 30% Off At SAXX Underwear

A lot of people are dealing with this pandemic by staying at home. Which is smart. But there are plenty of people out there that can’t stay home. The front-line workers that are helping keep the world spinning. If you’re one of them or know someone on the front lines, you can give them the gift of Saxx Underwear for 30 percent off.

Saxx Underwear is rightly known for underwear. The selection is deep and the quality of said selection is amazing. But there are clothing items in there that are just as comfortable. Getting front-line workers something really comfortable can really make their day.

There are a lot of items you can get from Saxx. A good example of what you can expect from Saxx is the Lucha Libre Vibe Boxer Brief. Right off the bat, you can tell this is not like other boxers. It’s got a really funky look to it that can add a little spice to someone’s life.

The Lucha Libre Vibe Boxer Brief is funky to look at, but they’re also supremely comfortable. Made from moisture-wicking viscose fabric and spandex. That gives them plenty of give and support so your parts never feel constricted.

Comfort is going to be key for front-line workers these days. It’s hard enough out there, being uncomfortable because of cheap underwear is no fun. Make life easier for them (or yourself) by picking up the Lucha Libre Vibe Boxer Brief. Or pick up one of the other underwear options within. You don’t even need to get underwear. You can get shirts or pants for them to be more comfortable throughout the day.

To get the 30 percent off discount code, all you have to do is email the Saxx customer care team with some info. Info like your name and the job info with a picture of the name tag/badge from work. That way, the discount isn’t abused and is used for those in need. So head on over to Saxx now and support those front-line workers with some great support.

