Surfer Sam Hammer Gears Up for a Day at the Beach With the New Ted Baker Underwear Collection





Professional surfer Sam Hammer has been teaching people to surf and riding waves across the globe for more than two decades. From X-Games competitions to catching swells around his native East Coast, Hammer has certainly stared down his share of jaw-dropping breaks. So Men’s Journal decided to task Hammer with a very different kind of challenge: Grab a board and surf wearing nothing but a pair of boxer briefs from Ted Baker’s new underwear collection.

Most people would balk at the idea of striding down the beach in their underwear, but Hammer is braver than most. He gladly swapped his board shorts for a set of Ted Baker briefs and headed into the ocean—and he looked damn good, too.

Even when stripped down to his skivvies, Hammer was the consummate professional. After watching him paddle out and carve up some mellow swells like he was born on a surfboard, we started to wonder if surfing in your underwear, rather than being a challenge, is actually a good idea. Especially since Ted Baker’s new collection contains such high-quality products: Each pair is made from 90 percent modal, an incredibly soft, sustainable fabric derived from beech trees, and 10 percent spandex, so they flex with you as you move.

Even Hammer was impressed with the underwear, and found they held up well while he was out in the waves. That came as no surprise; these aren’t your average bargain-bin briefs. In addition to being soft and flexible, Ted Baker engineered this underwear to wick moisture, built them with non-chafing flatlock seams, and replaced pesky tags with a soft interior heatseal. That means they’ll keep you comfy when you start to sweat, and they won’t itch or irritate your skin (even when you’re paddling around in the ocean, it turns out). Of course, you don’t have to be a surfer to appreciate those features. Whether you’re hiking, biking, or just going about your work day, these briefs really shine.

And who said underwear has to be boring? The new collection comes in a wide range of colors and patterns. There’s a style here for every guy, whether you like your briefs in neutral shades or want to rock something a little more daring.

OK, so maybe our big challenge for Hammer wasn’t so challenging after all. But that’s because he was kitted out with performance underwear ready for whatever adventures come your way. Wherever you’re going, these Ted Baker boxers will keep you cool, comfortable, and looking good. No question about that.

Ted Baker London is world-renowned for its stylish and sophisticated menswear, womenswear, accessories, and everything in between. With the perfect blend of thoughtful detail, beautiful designs, and high-quality fabrics, Ted mixes traditional and contemporary influences with an irreverent sense of humor and a quintessential British attitude. Ready to upgrade your underwear? Check out the new Ted Baker collection at Nordstrom.com.

