Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

10. Tentree Learn More

Tentree gets its name from the brand’s commitment to plant ten trees for every one of its products purchased. Like other companies on this list, it’s a certified B-Corp, and it adheres to ethical manufacturing practices and utilizes sustainable materials like Tencel (derived from wood pulp), organic cotton, hemp, and recycled polyester in its products. We like its Atlas pant, an ideal pick for lounging around the house or running errands. Already have a full closet? The brand also offers Climate+ packages, where you can sign up for a monthly subscription (or choose one-time payments) to offset your own carbon footprint.

[Atlas Sweatpant, $68; tentree.com]

