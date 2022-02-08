Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

9. Organic Basics Learn More

“The fashion industry is a dirty bastard,” proclaims Organic Basics on its website. And the brand is doing something about it. As the name implies, this company is a go-to for wardrobe essentials, and quality and sustainability are at the heart of everything it makes. The brand focuses on producing garments with the most eco-friendly fabrics and working with ethical factories—and the result is some seriously high-quality staples. We also appreciate the wide range of sizes for all its garments. Get to know the brand by treating yourself to an undies upgrade with its cotton boxers two-pack.

[Organic Cotton Boxers 2-Pack, $50; us.organicbasics.com]

