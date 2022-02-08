Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

8. Houdini Learn More

Founded by Swedish climber and skier Lotta Giornofelice in the early ’90s, Houdini was formed out of her desire to create functional, stylish adventure apparel in a more sustainable way. Giornofelice started out by making fleece underwear, but since then the brand has expanded into all kinds of products, including jackets, base layers, gloves, and more. Items like the Leeward jacket exemplify the brand’s commitment to making better products: It’s wind- and waterproof, versatile enough for year-round wear, and it’s made with 70 percent recycled materials. It’s also fully recyclable—and when it’s worn out, you can send it back to Houdini to be made into something new.

[Leeward Jacket, $500; houdinisportswear.com]

