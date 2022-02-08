Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

6. JCRT Learn More

Clothes headed to a landfill aren’t the only kind of waste that comes from fabric production. Aside from scraps of fabric left behind on the factory floor, the process requires significant amounts of energy and water. Not so with JCRT, makers of hand-crafted, limited-edition plaid shirts. The brand partners with Resonance’s Factory, which handles all aspects of production in its space in the Dominican Republic (rather than the usual method of sending pieces across the globe for completion).

In addition to cutting back on environmentally unfriendly transportation, the factory’s advanced, highly precise printing technology uses about two-thirds less material per garment, which reduces dye and water usage as well. Order online and your piece, like this Tron-inpsired sweatshirt, will be made on demand and shipped directly to you.

[$150, The Original Tron Plaid Sweatshirt; jc-rt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!