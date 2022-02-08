Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

1. OluKai Learn More

Summer footwear can seem like an afterthought if you’re used to wearing a pair of forgettable flip-flops. But when you slide on a pair of OluKai slip-ons or sandals, not only will your feet get the support they need on the boat or beach, but your purchase will contribute to the brand’s impressive social responsibility mission.

The California-based, Hawaii-inspired footwear brand is a Certified B Corporation, which means it balances profitability with purpose and meets the highest standards of social and environmental ethics and transparency. It even has its own Ama OluKai Foundation. The foundation funds organizations that aim to preserve traditional Hawaiian culture—everything from local arts organizations to traditional Polynesian sailing and the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association. We like the brand’s ‘Ohana sandals, a durable and comfy pair that’s perfect for summer exploring.

[‘Ohana Sandal, $75; olukai.com]

