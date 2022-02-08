Style

Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

Outerknown Nomadic Volley trunks
11
Outerknown Nomadic Volley TrunksCourtesy Image 3 / 11

3. Outerknown

Learn More

Pro surfer Kelly Slater founded Outerknown in 2015, and finding better, more sustainable ways to produce surf-centric apparel has been the guiding principle of the brand from the outset. The company pursues sustainability in every part of its production, from utilizing recycled and natural materials (buttons made from nuts, trunks made from ocean plastic) to upholding Fair Labor Association standards. The product lineup has steadily grown over the years, but we’re fans of the Nomadic Valley trunks, which are made from 100-percent recycled polyester.

[Nomadic Volley Trunks, $78; outerknown.com

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Immunity_010322_300x490
More from Style