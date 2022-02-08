Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

3. Outerknown Learn More

Pro surfer Kelly Slater founded Outerknown in 2015, and finding better, more sustainable ways to produce surf-centric apparel has been the guiding principle of the brand from the outset. The company pursues sustainability in every part of its production, from utilizing recycled and natural materials (buttons made from nuts, trunks made from ocean plastic) to upholding Fair Labor Association standards. The product lineup has steadily grown over the years, but we’re fans of the Nomadic Valley trunks, which are made from 100-percent recycled polyester.

[Nomadic Volley Trunks, $78; outerknown.com]

