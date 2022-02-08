Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

2. Patagonia Learn More

The pioneer of sustainability and responsibility isn’t one to rest on its laurels. When it’s not suing the government to protect national parks, the Certified B Corp is consistently challenging the status quo, working to protect the environment, and creating innovative, earth-friendly products. Patagonia’s use of sustainable hemp across its product line is one prominent example. These Fair Trade Certified pieces are made with a blend of organic cotton and hemp to create a light, breathable, and durable collection of shirts and shorts. The Trail Harbor Polo, for example, will keep you feeling dry and looking cool.

[Trail Harbor Polo, $69; patagonia.com]

