Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

The amount of water it takes to create a single cotton T-shirt is pretty shocking—around 650 to 700 gallons. If you’re a numbers person, you’ll appreciate Tact & Stone, an L.A.-based brand that launched in 2019. The company aims for all-around sustainability, and it offers a modern collection that’s not only stylish but transparent (the brand shares the names of the ethical factories it works with); low-impact (it uses organic, recycled, and upcycled materials); and forward-thinking (it engineers garments for a second and even third life).

A Tact & Stone recycled pocket T-shirt saves 415 gallons of water compared to the average shirt, and the brand’s hoodie (see below) saves a whopping 1,197 gallons over other offerings. And similar to the circular economy concept used by Taylor Stitch, Patagonia, REI, and The North Face, once you’re done with a Tact & Stone piece, send it back for upcycling and you’ll get a discount on your next purchase.

[The Upcycled Hoodie, $95; tactandstone.com]

