Sustainable Men’s Clothing Brands You Can Feel Good About Wearing

5. United By Blue Learn More

One million plastic drinking bottles are purchased every minute, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. And every year around the world, five trillion single-use plastic bags are used. It’s easy to see that plastic is a big problem. United by Blue is doing something about it. In addition to using organic and recycled fabrics, the company takes its commitment to the environment further by organizing cleanups aimed at combating plastic pollution. It has hosted trash removal events across 21 states that removed more than 500,000 pounds of trash—but that’s just the tip of the pile. The Philadelphia-based company cleans up a pound of trash for every product sold, and it’s currently at over 1.7 million pounds. At the same time, United by Blue doesn’t sacrifice style for substance, and these responsibly made jeans (which require substantially less water to produce than traditional jeans) are proof.

[$88, FRA Carpenter Pant; unitedbyblue.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!