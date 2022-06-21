Sweat it out During Your Workouts This Summer With This Indie Hoodie From Ibex

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even though the summer is here, you might want to wear some heavier pieces of clothing while you work out. That way you can sweat even more than normal on a hot summer day. Burn them calories so you can slim down. And if you want to do that, we humbly suggest picking up the Indie Hoodie from Ibex.

The Indie Hoodie is a great item to pick up for multiple reasons. For one, it’s gonna help out during a workout as we said above. It’s made to handle a workout and it’s comfortable enough to let you go as hard as you can for the best results with a breathable design. Which means it’s good for a workout now or during the cold weather months.

That’s another thing that makes the Indie Hoodie so great. You can use it any time of the year for a workout or you can use it during the cold weather months when you just need to stay warm during the day. All that comfort comes from the 100% Merino wool design that lets you stay warm in the cold.

It also doesn’t hurt that this is a pretty good-looking hoodie too. It’s got a few colorway options to work with, so you can choose which one works best with your look. And since we were able to try out this hoodie ourselves, we can say that this is a winner on all levels and you guys will be quite happy picking one up.

All you gotta do is head on over to Ibex to pick up the Indie Hoodie so you can enjoy a sweatier time while you workout. Or you can plan ahead for the cold times coming after the summer. Either way, the comfort and durability provided by this item are hard to argue with.

Get It: Pick up the Indie Hoodie ($170) at Ibex

