Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are over, the family has gone home, and it’s time to get organized. If you’re like us, you opened a bunch of gifts this season that were fine. But they just didn’t thrill you. So why not go get that gear yourself? Right now at Macy’s, a bunch of men’s clothing is marked way down. And there’s a fantastic selection of plaid sport coats that are half off—or more.

Our style experts agree: Plaid is the pattern of the moment in men’s suiting. It’s not always gonna be trendy, so you should take advantage of the look—and this sale!—while you can.

Plaid is great because it’s so versatile. It can be colorful and fun, or proper and dressed-up. And over at Macy’s, you can pick up one of three amazing plaid jackets for at least half off. The brands are compelling, the patterns and colors are alluring—and these deals are undeniable.

So don’t settle for what you got for the holidays. Go out and buy yourself one of these great plaid sport coats to rock in 2020. You’ll save money and look great.

Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit Stretch Navy/Burgundy Plaid Sport Coat

A plaid sport coat is a key wardrobe component because it pairs well with dress pants, chinos—even jeans. This Tommy Hilfiger Stretch Navy/Burgundy Plaid Sport Coat has rich tones that are ideal for spring and fall. And while those dark colors might seem more suited for dressing up, just check out how perfect this jacket looks with grey jeans in the picture above.

The tailored, modern cut of this stretch sport coat has an athletic fit through the shoulders, chest, and waist with higher armholes and trimmer sleeves. So it looks sharp and stylish, not boxy and staid. and the stretch fabric means it gives when you give, and moves when you do. With a notched lapel, two-button closure, and side vents, it’s great for the office and just fine for casual get-togethers. And right now, it’s $148 off its regular price.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Charcoal Plaid Suit Jacket

Technically a suit separate, this handsome piece looks great combined with the other components of this gorgeous Lauren three-piece. But our style experts maintain it would be great with almost any pants or jeans you choose to pair it with. With the soft feel of stretch UltraFlex-enhanced wool/polyester blend fabric, it has a regular fit through the chest, shoulders, and waist.

When it comes to Lauren Ralph Lauren, UltraFlex equals total freedom of movement. That means a total stretch jacket, total shape retention, and total wear comfort. The lining has a gusset near the armholes for extra room on the interior. Muscular, athletic, or portly guys? This is the plaid sport coat for you. And, it’s $270 off its regular price.

Calvin Klein Slim-Fit Plaid Wool Sport Coat

Completely versatile and totally wearable, plaid is both understated and elegant. This wool-blend coat from Calvin Klein sports a slim fit that highlights the shoulders and sleeves, helping you cut a striking figure all day long. Perfect with black dress pants or chinos for a professional look, we can easily see it paired with a t-shirt and blue jeans, for campus strolls on relaxed spring and autumn afternoons.

The slim cut means this jacket is ideal for guys who can rock a jacket that’s snug. The armholes are higher, and the waist is slimmer than a suit jacket. That’s why it’ll look great with jeans, chinos, or whatever solid pants you choose to pair it with. The black plaid pattern adds even more versatility and wearability. And right now it’s $175 off.

There are plenty more sport coats and suit separates on sale right now at Macy’s. But these deals end on January 12. So get over to Macy’s today and get yourself the holiday gift you wanted all long—a plaid sport coat for half off—or more.

Check out the full line-up of men’s clothes on sale at Macy’s here.

See all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!