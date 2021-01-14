Tackle The Winter With This Coat From The Project Rock Collection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We may be halfway through January, but that doesn’t mean we are close to done with the winter. Not just yet. There’s still a lot of brutally cold nights ahead of us. And if you want to stay warm when you head outside, you should pick up this Project Rock Down Jacket from Under Armour today.

Under Armour is one of the best brands for the active man there is today. If you are looking to pick up clothing that will help you deal with mother nature while also looking really good, Under Armour is the place to be. As this Project Rock Down Jacket is a good example of.

One just needs to take a quick look at the Project Rock Down Jacket to see the style benefits it adds to your wardrobe. When it comes to winter coats, you don’t need to just worry about function. They can look pretty good, as this stunning coat is.

But function is the biggest factor when it comes to coats like this, and the Project Rock Down Jacket is mighty effective at keeping you warm. That’s thanks to the amazing down material that lines this coat. In tandem with the waterproof polyester, the winter weather isn’t going to bother you with this jacket.

It doesn’t hurt that the Project Rock Down Jacket is pretty comfortable to wear as well. Some coats of its ilk can be a little too overbearing to wear. But this one is just perfect to wear this season. That down material makes it like you’ve been swept up in a warm cloud when you leave the house.

Even better than the insulation of this Project Rock Down Jacket is the price. Because right now you can head on over to Under Armour and get it for a great low sales price. Which means people will be all over it if you don’t act. So act now and grab the winter coat that will keep you as warm as possible this winter.

Get It: Pick up the Project Rock Down Jacket ($166; was $220) at Under Armour

