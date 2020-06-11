Cyclists, runners, and swimmers have long enjoyed plenty of options for powerful activity-tracking watches, but now other sports are getting some love, too—including golf. Following up on the release of its first Connected Golf Edition watch in 2019, TAG Heuer has launched a successor timepiece with an impressive lineup of golf tracking features and plenty of course-inspired style.

The Golf Edition was designed entirely in-house, and it’s sure to make a bold statement in the tee box. In a press release, TAG Heuer’s Chief Strategy and Digital Officer Frédéric Arnault called the new Connected watch Golf Edition “a one-of-a kind timepiece thoughtfully crafted to boost the player’s game and stand out on the course.”

At first glance, the biggest standout is the sleek monochrome color scheme: A lightweight 45mm black titanium case is paired with a matte black ceramic bezel, and it’s engraved with 18 graduations representing each hole of a golf course. Closer inspection reveals other subtle references to the sport, including a golf ball-patterned white rubber strap that’s accented with green stitching.

There’s also plenty of substance to match that style. The Golf Edition comes with premium features like built-in GPS for standalone tracking and an OLED touchscreen topped with sapphire crystal for good durability. Power users will appreciate its Google Wear operating system, which provides access to Google Pay, message notifications, and more.

But the watch really shines when paired with the TAG Heuer Golf app. It gives you access to almost 40,000 interactive course maps, monitors your game with detailed stat tracking, and can even suggest what club to use. And when you’re not golfing, it’ll record running and cycling workouts, too.

The only thing it won’t do? Haul your clubs around. But we think that’s asking a lot of wristwatch.

[$2,550; tagheuer.com]

