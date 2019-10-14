Take 20% Off Amazing Men’s Grooming Products at American Crew

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The men’s grooming space is stacked these days. With so many companies hawking so many products, how can you know which to buy? We’re here to tell you: Trust the original. American Crew has been creating and selling men’s grooming products since 1994, so it’s been around for 25 years. Before you spend your money on the newest trending item, consider spending your money more wisely. Buy American Crew grooming products.

In a retail landscape that’s overly crowded with start-ups making outlandish claims and promises, American Crew stands out. 25 years is a long time, and in its two-plus decades of existence American Crew has become one of the leading products used by grooming professionals.

From barbers to stylists, American Crew is a favorite worldwide. The company makes fantastic beard and grooming supplies, excellent hair styling stuff, and amazing fragrances, too. For men who enjoy grooming as much as anyone and don’t want to lose their sense of masculinity, everything you need is available at American Crew.

For guys, we really like American Crew’s Hair Recovery + Thickening Shampoo. It adds body and fullness while gently cleansing and conditioning your hair and scalp. Vitamins and minerals help prolong hair life, while also helping hair to retain moisture so your hair doesn’t dry out.

To promote hair growth, Hair Recovery + Thickening Shampoo makes use of copper. Pro-Vitamin B5 adds moisture, volume, and body to your hair while enhancing regeneration of skin cells. Silicone enhances the strength of your hair, helping to repair damaged hair and adding thickness. Keratin Amino Acids help maintain optimum moisture balance to avoid dull, dry, and brittle hair. And finally, Peppermint Oil soothes and refreshes your scalp.

