Bridgedale Hike Merino Endurance Boot Sock GET IT!

For long hikes on warm days, you’ve got to keep your feet cool and comfortable. The soft wool blend has natural wicking, temperature regulation, and targeted cushioning absorbs impact.

Get It: Save 30% on Bridgedale Hike T2 Boot Sock ($16; was $23) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!