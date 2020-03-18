Darn Tough ABC Boot Cushion Sock GET IT!

Planning on spending the day in hiking boots? Whether you’re going for a casual hike or attempting to bag a 14er, the fine gauge knitting creates a durable construction to last mile after mile. Merino wool is naturally smell-resistant and wicks away sweat.

Get It: Save 20% on Darn Tough ABC Boot Cushion Sock ($20; was $25) at Backcountry

