Darn Tough Lightweight Crew Socks GET IT!

With a Merino wool blend that’s cool in the summer and warm in the winter, naturally odor-resistant and moisture-wicking, these crew socks are ideal for year-round wear anytime, anywhere. Seamless construction eliminates chafing.

Get It: Save 17% on Darn Tough Lightweight Crew Socks ($17; was $21) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!