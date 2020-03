Smartwool PhD Outdoor Light Mini Socks GET IT!

For serious comfort during your off-road pursuits, this performance sock keeps your feet dry and cool during long days of trail running, mountain biking, or hiking. Four colors available.

Get It: Save 20% on Smartwool PhD Mini Socks ($15; was $19) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!