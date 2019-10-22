Take A Peek Behind The Curtain Of The Secret Parachute Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There is never a bad time to get some new bedding accessories. Even the most outgoing people in the world are going to spend a good chunk of their life in bed. So why not try to make the bed look as good and feel as good as it can possibly be?

When it comes to making the look of the room by accessorizing the bed, there has to be more than one set of sheets and blankets. Plenty of styles to shake things up when it is time to clean the current situation.

It’s not going to be cheap to get new bedding stuff. The best of them are made to be comfortable but also last, since they are going to be used quite a bit. So it’s great feeling to see that Parachute has a sale going on right now.

Parachute is one of the best sites to grab amazing bedding accessories. Its goal is to craft the best possible items out of top tier materials. And Parachute has kept it going since 2014.

What’s interesting about this sale over at Parachute is that it is technically a secret if you are not logged in to the site. It doesn’t cost much but a google account or a facebook account is needed. When you log in, you can see what is in there. So there will be no massive spoilers here. But what we will do is show off one of the great items as an example of what can be found. And that one item is the Striped Duvet Cover Set.

On its face, there is nothing out of the ordinary about the Striped Duvet Cover Set. Sure, it looks good. The simple but elegant design is nice to look at. But the greatness is only really found when laying in it. The shams make the pillows even more soft and relaxing, while the duvet cover adds a breathable layer underneath you while sleeping.

There are plenty of items over at Parachute, but revealing any more would ruin the fun. All that needs to be said is that they all stand up to the high quality that can be found with the Striped Duvet Cover Set. No matter the size of the bed involved, there is a size available and the bed will become a lot more relaxing and a lot more pleasing to the eye. It will really tie the room together.

Get It: Pick up the Striped Duvet Cover Set (starting at $207) at Parachute

