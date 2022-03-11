Take a Trip to The Slopes in Comfort With This Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We just made it through the winter and are ready to leave the cold and snow behind. But maybe, just maybe you like to ski and/or snowboard. Getting up in the mountains and zipping on down attached to some wooden boards. If you do and you’re gonna go on vacation out there, you should get the Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket.

The Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket is a great coat and it should come as no surprise that it can be picked up at Backcountry. All your outdoor adventure goodies can be picked up there and at amazing prices. One just has to look at the heavy discount that this coat is available for right now.

As soon as you throw on the Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket, you will feel that this coat is worth well more than the original price. So much so that this sales price will feel like a steal. And it’s because the insulation is immaculate, helping to keep you warm in a pretty serious snow situation.

Not only is it heavily insulated, but it’s also waterproof too. So you can hit the slopes without worrying about getting drenched if you wipe out. And despite how insulated it is, you can breathe easy in it. No getting overwhelmed with all the heat that is gonna get trapped in there with you.

A ski trip is not complete without the Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket in our minds. You need to really bulk up and make sure you don’t get completely demolished by the cold and this stylish coat will do the job in a big way. So pick one up while the getting is good. You won’t regret it when you’re up there.

Get It: Pick up the Cottonwoods GORE-TEX Jacket ($280; was $400) at Backcountry

