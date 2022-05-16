This article was produced in partnership with Tecovas

True western wear is more than apparel. It’s emblematic of a better lifestyle—one that breeds authenticity and instills the confidence to walk taller, no matter where life takes you.

Tecovas may be a new name if you’re an urbanite, but they’re already building quite the reputation. Leading the charge in producing authentic western wear that’s still accessible to a wider audience, Tecovas has become one of the most respected names in the industry.

Founded by Paul Hedrick in 2015, the company was born out of a love for cowboy boots and all they represent. From the time-honored craftsmanship required to produce them to the unmistakable style they bring to any outfit or occasion—it’s all about the details.

Designed in Austin, Texas, and handmade in León, Mexico, Tecovas cowboy boots are made the traditional way—with artisan bootmakers handmaking each boot with premium materials. In fact, it takes over 200 steps to handcraft each boot. From the supple leather and hand-laid cording to the cork bed lining and hand-hammered lemonwood pegs—every detail enhances the aesthetic, comfort, and durability of Tecovas cowboy boots.

While the build quality is undeniable, their value is even better. Cutting out the middleman and selling direct to consumers, Tecovas offers boots at significantly reduced prices, especially compared to other high-end boot companies. With more money in your pocket, you can splurge for the classic western pearl snap shirt to complete the outfit, or another pair of boots for a different occasion.

Ultimately, choosing the right cowboy boot to match your personality and lifestyle can be tricky. To get you stepping in the right direction and dial in your western look, we’ve selected five premium options from Tecovas—ranging from hard-wearing ranch boots to stylish urban boots that pair well with a suit. Whatever the occasion calls for, Tecovas delivers.

The Knox

This premium roper boot is designed to provide optimal comfort and performance––both on a ranch and urban streets. Ideal for all weather conditions, the oiled, full-grain bovine leather has waterproof seams for longevity. The one-inch Vibram wedge outsoles with shallow lugs provide the dual benefit of maximum stability and traction, without trapping gobs of mud and dirt. The 360° Goodyear welt construction combined with reinforced pull tabs further increases durability, while the dual footbed with removable shock-absorbing polyurethane insoles provides outstanding cushion that’s hard to rival. Supremely comfortable, dependably durable, and forever stylish––the Knox is the real deal.

[$245; tecovas.com]

The Roy

While long-time boot wearers consider it a point of pride, the art of getting boots on and off can be challenging for casual or first-time wearers. The Roy makes western wear a little easier thanks to its modern cut and all-access versatility. The handy side-zipper makes for an “easy on, easy off” experience, while the slim-cut shaft allows these to be worn with any pair of jeans—not just the boot-cut variety. The water-resistant suede—available in both honey and granite—immediately grabs attention with its clean yet rugged look. Meanwhile, the stacked leather heels with rubber end caps keep you walking tall and confident. Altogether, the Roy is a perfect choice for those looking for a first pair of boots, or anyone looking for maximum versatility and style.

[$255; tecovas.com]

The Chance

An urban boot that adds confident western style and all-night comfort to nearly any outfit, the Chance is a shoe-in. With a modern design and authentic western roots, it may just become your go-to boot for weddings, business meetings, or a night on the town. The Chance features elastic gore on each side for easy access and a comfortable fit, while the slim cut design fits comfortably under trim jeans or even slacks. The Goodyear welt construction, stacked leather heels, and lemonwood pegs add western authenticity. The choice between calfskin or 100 percent water-resistant Roughout Suede is a tough one, but you can’t go wrong with either.

[ $225; tecovas.com]

The Cartwright

If you’re looking for a more traditional cowboy boot, the Cartwright is the right call. The original Tecovas cowboy boot, it features a round toe and 12-inch shaft with hand-laid cording—a timeless look that never goes out of style. Staying true to its values, Tecovas’s careful attention to detail is evident. The Cartwright features signature toe stitching on the vamp, while the angled, stacked leather heel has been hand-shaped for maximum comfort. Finally, you can get these boots in ultra-soft calfskin, bovine, or goat leather—the latter is ideal for an aged look.

[$255; tecovas.com]

Denim Pearl Snap

Nothing pairs with an authentic pair of cowboy boots quite like a traditional pearl snap western shirt. Offering a timeless style, this one’s made from 100 percent cotton denim that offers natural stretch and breathability. Reinforced stitching on the collars, cuffs, and pocket flaps bolsters durability. The traditional western yoke, triple-snap cuffs, and brass-accented pearl snaps create a tasteful but unmistakable western vibe. Pre-washed to ensure minimal shrinkage, this shirt will become a staple in your closet for years to come.

[$88; tecovas.com]

