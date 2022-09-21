That Apple Watch Will Look Much Snazzier With This Grey Leather Watch Band From Kendra Scott

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You don’t need us to tell you guys that Apple Watches are all the rage these days. Smartwatches in general, but there is one clear dominant force and that is the Apple Watch. And for good cause. It’s sleek and convenient, making it much easier on you to not have to go for your phone anytime a notification sounds off. If you’re gonna go the smartwatch way, this is the way to go.

While the Apple Watch is quite the looker, you don’t have to just stick with what comes in the box. You can accessorize and make the watch look even better on your wrist. Mix and match so it fits in better with your outfit. Outfits that are gonna have a specific look in the coming months, as the fall is here and you want to make sure everything you wear is fall-appropriate.

The best way to do that is to get a watch band that doesn’t come in the box. A watch band with a different look that feels more attuned to your look. So you can feel even more stylish when you put this watch on your hand. And you can certainly find the autumn-approved Grey Leather Watch Band over in stock at Kendra Scott right now.

Kendra Scott is one of the best brands out there when it comes to jewelry and jewelry accessories. One just has to look at this Grey Leather Watch Band to figure that out. Whether you are looking for a gift for yourself or for the women in your life, you can’t go wrong with jewelry shopping over at Kendra Scott.

When you go to the page for the Grey Leather Watch Band, you will see that there are two color options. Birch and Black Leather. Simple colorways and very much the kind of colors you would expect for a men’s watch band. But the leather that is used to make these bands are something else. Really makes them pop on your wrist. And these two colors are very fitting with any Fall outfit you got, so there’s nothing wrong with getting the best version of them.

Style may be the most important factor when it comes to the Grey Leather Watch Band, but convenience is key too. You don’t want to spend too much time changing out the watch band. You want it to be easy peasy. And that is very much the case with this option from Kendra Scott. In no time at all, you’ll have this connected to that Apple Watch for your style needs.

Thanks to that supple leather, it’ll feel even better on your hands than the in-box watch band that comes with that Apple Watch of yours. So with one purchase, you get a band that looks better and feels better than the one in your possession right now. All of that thanks to the consistent Kendra Scott high level of quality you can find all over their store.

So if you are an Apple Watch owner or are looking to get one or just want to get a good gift ready for someone before the holiday rush gets started in full, the Grey Leather Watch Band from Kendra Scott is a good bet. The look and comfort of this is too high to pass up. Head on over to Kendra Scott right now and pick one of these up right now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Grey Leather Watch Band ($110) at Kendra Scott

