Magnanni Lennon Monk Strap Shoes GET IT!

If you need to snazz it up for a special event, throw these gorgeous shoes on. They’ll make your outfit pop and make you look even more appealing, but they breathe quite well so your feet don’t drown in the heat.

Get It: Pick up the Magnanni Lennon Monk Strap Shoes ($278; was $399) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!