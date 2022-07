Nike Dry 3-Pack Everyday Plus Cushion Low Training Socks GET IT!

Keep those feet from stinking with these socks that won’t take up too much real estate, giving your ankles more room to enjoy the fresh air.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Dry 3-Pack Everyday Plus Cushion Low Training Socks ($12; was $18) at Nike

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!