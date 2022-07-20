The 10 Best Cooling Clothing and Accessory Deals for Men at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Tommy John Cool Cotton 4-Inch Boxer Briefs GET IT!

You can keep your boys nice and supported with these boxer briefs as well as keeping them nice and cool. You’ll feel ready to roll no matter what when these are keeping you nice and relaxed.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy John Cool Cotton 4-Inch Boxer Briefs ($22; was $32) at Nordstrom

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!