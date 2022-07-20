The 10 Best Cooling Clothing and Accessory Deals for Men at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Tommy John Cool Cotton Crewneck Undershirt GET IT!

If you feel like going with an undershirt with your outfit this summer, you should go with this one from Tommy John. It’s made with a cooling cotton design to keep you from getting too overwhelmed. And it doesn’t hurt that this looks pretty damn nice as well.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy John Cool Cotton Crewneck Undershirt ($27; was $40) at Nordstrom

