Denim jeans are the ultimate closet staple. They’re rare in that they’re decidedly immune to color-mismatching blunders and seasonal faux pas. But landing those wear-me-everyday pairs of denim jeans can feel like an existential dilemma. Rarely is it simple, easy, or fun. Finding the right combo of fit, wash, and detailing can be as distressing as the intentional breaking in of the jeans themselves.

You’ve already bid farewell to the lightweight chinos, joggers, and linen pants of summer, so now’s the time to invest in some solid full-length denim to fill the void in your wardrobe. Our goal here is not to suggest a blind investment in our top picks, but to consider a range of styles and fits that—who knows?—could flatter you most unexpectedly.

Instead of nit-picking every feature, assess the holistic versatility of your potential purchase, like whether you can dress up that black pair with leather boots (yes!), or straight-leg selvedge denim with Blundstones (we’ll say yes to that, too!). At the end of the day, jeans are about utility and comfort as much as effortless style, and cherry-picked 10 denim jeans that match the mission, across a reasonable budget range.

